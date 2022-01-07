Joseph "Joey" Franklin Gray passed away at the age of 66 on January 6, 2022 at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. He was born August 30, 1955 to John Franklin Gray and Rhoda Billingsley Gray in Detroit, MI. He was a RN at the North Mississippi Medical Center Home Health and was a member of the Oakland Baptist Church. Visitation will be: Saturday, January 8, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM and Sunday, January 9, 2022 from 11:00 AM until the service starts at 2:00 PM. Visitation and service will be at Oakland Baptist Church. Interment will be at New Salem Cemetery. Joey is survived by his wife: Deborah B. Gray of Walnut, MS; one daughter: Jackie "Adeline" Gray of Walnut, MS; one sister-in-law: Lisbeth Wildman of Walnut, MS; two sister: Karen Barnes (Dwight) of Walnut, MS, Cynthia Vick (Michael) of Walnut, MS; seven special nieces and nephews; thirteen great-nieces and great-nephews; one great-great niece. He is preceded in death by his parents; one son: Joel Franklin Gray Officiating will be Bro. Don Wilson. Pallbearers will be: David Hubbard, Tom Lindsey, Connie Alberson, Bill Melton, Chris Ray, Chris Wildman, Shane Matheny, Brandon Barnes. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
