Roosevelt Gray, Jr. 70, transitioned September 29, 2020 at his residence in Ripley, MS. He was born September 26, 1950 to Roosevelt 'Jack' Gray and Hattie Mae Gray in Ripley, MS. He was a member of Moses Chapel United Methodist Church, where he was a Youth Sunday School teacher. He was a graduate of Line Consolidated High School in 1969 where he enjoyed being a member of the basketball team and helping to manage the teams. After graduation, he continued his education at Mary Holmes College in West Point, MS until he was drafted into the U.S. Army. During his time in the Army, he served during the Vietnam era and enjoyed telling of his time spent in Germany. After returning home from service he attended Northeast MS Community College. While in the Army, he married his wife of forty-nine years, Mary Ann (Waldrop) Gray. To this union two children were born. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife; Mary Ann Gray, one son; Marcus Gray (Chante) of Memphis, TN, one daughter; Kimberly Gray of Ripley, MS, three sisters; Juanita Carruth (Sammie) of Grand Rapids, MI, Mary Helen Cook of Blue Mountain, MS, and Annie Marsh (Billie) of Holly Springs, MS, one sister-in-law; Ophelia Judon, five grandchildren; Anthony (Andrae) Stephens, Antonio Stephens, Terrell Gray, Briana Rucker and Cam Rucker, two great-grandchildren; Aubrey Stephens and Zalyn Stephens. A special family member; Annie Stephens and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and many family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; Roosevelt 'Jack' Gray and Hattie Mae Gray, one sister; Dorothy Vernon. Graveside Services were held, Saturday, October 3, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at Boyd Cemetery, Ripley, MS. Serenity-Simmons Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
