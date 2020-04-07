Buddy Grisham, 65, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Medical Center in Corinth, MS. He was born on July 27, 1954, to Dean and Allene Hassell Grisham in Memphis, TN. He was owner of Grisham's Western Auto in Ripley and a member of First United Methodist Church. Buddy was a very talented musician and accomplished guitarist. He was a member of the Grill House Band and played for several local bands. He gave guitar lessons for a number of years and considered his students as extended family. For a lot of years he sang in the choir at First United Methodist Church. Buddy loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren whom he loved dearly. A private family graveside service will be Monday, April 6, 2020, at Tippah Memorial Gardens with Rev. Jason Franklin officiating. Buddy is survived by his high School Sweetheart and wife of 47 years: Terrye Caviness Grisham of Ripley, MS; one son: Jon Grisham (Heather) of Ripley, MS; two grandchildren: Ty Grisham, Katie Grisham both of Ripley, MS. Buddy was preceded in death by his parents. Expressions of sympathy, for the Grisham family, may be sent to: wwwmcbridefuneralhome.com
