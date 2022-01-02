Ida Lee Maxine Ray Gunn passed away December 30, 2021 at the Magnolia Regional Health Center at the age of 83. She was born February 12, 1938 to Marion Clyde Ray and Ruth E. Hopkins Ray in Tippah County, MS. She was a homemaker who loved gardening, growing flowers and attended the Harmony Baptist Church. Visitation will be January 3, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Harmony Baptist Church. Service will be January 4, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be at Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery. Maxine is survived by two sons: Charles Gunn (Paulette) of Tiplersville, MS, Fred Gunn of Tiplersville, MS; one daughter: Sandra Joy Gunn (Fiance' George Allison) of Tiplersville, MS; one sister: Lena Mae Sneed of Grand Junction, TN; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband: Charlie "Doc" Thomas Gunn, Jr.; her parents; four brothers: Herman, Orville, Irvin, Wade Ray. Officiating will be Bro. Ron Mitchell and Minister Donald Roberson. Pallbearers will be: Daniel Spencer, John Harris, James Gunn, Jonathan Butler, Mickey Martindale, Mike Gunn. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Brandon Henry and Jerry Herring. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
