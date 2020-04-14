West Point, MS - Mrs. Linda Cotton Hall, 62, passed away on April 8, 2020 at her residence in West Point. Linda was born on October 1, 1957, in West Point, the daughter of the late A.L., Jr. and Bettie Jo Box Cotton. Linda worked as the Administrator for the Lowndes County Chancery Court, having retired after 20 years. She attended Vibrant Church in Columbus where she throroughly enjoyed her Girlfriend's Bible Study Group. She was so loved by her family and friends. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She married Larry Hall on June 20, 1982 in West Point. Private family graveside services will be Friday, April 10, 2020, from Antioch Cemetery in Ripley with Pastor Ron Delgado officiating. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include her husband, Larry Hall of West Point: one son, Alex Hall (Samantha) of West Point: one grandson, Cohen Alexander Hall of West Point: two step-daughters: Tracey Sanders (Brad) and Stacey Sanders (Ryan) both of Corinth: four step-grandchildren, Skylar, Scarlett, Casey, and Eli Sanders, all of Corinth, two great-grandchildren, Emmerson and Axeten Sanders, both of Corinth, three sisters, Gwen Cotton Burroughs (Terry of Amory, Greta Cotton Wills (Anthony) of Cedar Bluff, Wanda Cotton Gray (Les) of West Point, and a number of nieces, nephews, and extended family. Pallbearers will be Les Gray, Christian (Boo) Gray, Anthony (Amp) Willis, Paden Willis, Bryan Gilbertson, and Kenny Hall. Friends may leave an online condolence at www.calvertfuneralhome.com
