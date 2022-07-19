Eva Sue Hammons, age 84, of Collierville, TN went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, July 17, 2022 at home following a lengthy illness. She was born in Falkner, MS on March 26, 1938 to Charles Joseph and Effie Josie Shelton Butler. She graduated from Falkner High School in Falkner, MS and subsequently moved to Memphis where she worked in the proof department of First Tennessee Bank. Her career in banking spanned nearly 30 years before she retired to work with her husband in their family business. She faithfully attended Bellevue Baptist Church for several decades where she served by making coffee for multiple Bible fellowship classes on Sunday mornings. She enjoyed decorating her home, tending to her flower gardens, and could always be found in her kitchen during the holidays preparing meals for family gatherings. Additionally, she enjoyed true crime and home renovation television programs. Sue was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, of 62 years (H.B. Hammons, Jr.); three brothers, Edward Butler, Willard Butler, and Hugh Almos Butler and two sisters, Aileen Duncan and Mattie Rogers. She is survived by her three children, Rocky(Christine) Hammons, Tracy (Mike) George, and Greg (Debbie) Hammons; her five grandchildren, Jennifer, April, Matthew, Morgan and Mackenzie. Mrs. Hammons will be interred at West Tennessee State Veteran Cemetery following a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, the family requests lasting memorials be sent to Love Worth Finding Ministries.
