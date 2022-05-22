Betty Jean Cox Harrison entered into Heaven peacefully at her home in Tiplersville, MS on May 21, 2022. She was born to Dovel and Virginia Cox in Covington, TN on January 23, 1949. She was a member of Providence Baptist Church in Tiplersville, MS. Betty was a hair stylist who owned her own beauty shop. She loved her clients. She retired in 2016. The Funeral Service was Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Interment was at Tiplersville Cemetery. Betty is survived by her husband of 32 years: Jimmy Harrison; her sons: Steven, Moe and Michael Eubanks; her grandchildren: Kyle, Mikie, Whit, Ella, Amis, Shaw, Jessica, Seth and Bentley Eubanks; her sister: Denise Prescott (Don); a host of nieces and nephews. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; sister: Margie Jackson; granddaughter: Jessica Eubanks. Betty loved cooking, gardening, traveling and spending time with her family. Pallbearers are: Johnny Eaton, Grady Camburn, Shaw Eubanks, Tim Wooley, Allan Cox, Billy Montgomery. Honorary Pallbearers are: Bobby Guyton Horton, Raymond Skinner, Mike Harrison, Norman Roberson, Greg Harrison. Officiating: Bro. Don Prescott, Bro. Tommy Wilder and Bro. Jerry Bingham. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.