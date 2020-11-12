Jimmie Lee Hatcher, 87, of Olive Branch, MS, passed away November 11, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Easthaven Cemetery in Brookhaven, MS. Mr. Hatcher was born on October 2, 1933 in Ripley, MS. He was a U.S. Navy and Mississippi Air National Guard Veteran. Jimmie was a recipient of the Charles Taylor Master Mechanic Award issued by the Federal Aviation Administration recognizing fifty years of dedicated service in aviation. He retired from Northwest Airlines after 40 years of employment. Jimmie Hatcher loved his family and was very dedicated to them. He loved to garden and took great pride in taking care of and maintaining his old home place. Jimmie Lee is survived by the love of his life of sixty-one years, Betty Hatcher of Olive Branch, MS; sons, Michael (Mary) Hatcher of Olive Branch, James (Sherry) Hatcher of Terry, MS; granddaughters, Lindsey (Luke) Uithoven of Greenwood, MS, Lauren Hatcher of Terry, MS; grandsons, Steve (Kim) Strickland of Olive Branch, Garrett Hatcher of Terry, Shawn Hatcher of Olive Branch; great-granddaughter, Caroline Strickland of Olive Branch;great-grandson, Hatch Uithoven of Greenwood, MS. Jimmie Lee Hatcher was preceded in death by his parents, Vera and Earl Hatcher; sisters, Jean Barksdale and Louise Stewart; brothers, Bobby Hatcher, Stacy Hatcher, Freddy Hatcher and Lewis Hatcher. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in honor of Jimmie Lee Hatcher to the Mississippi Sheriff's Boy and Girl's Ranch, Inc. (www. palmerhome.org). Coleman Funeral Home of Olive Branch 662-893-3900
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.