Kimberly Lynn "Kimmie" Heavener, 54, passed away Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. She was born in Berwyn, IL, on August 31, 1967, to Bonnie Joe Heavener and Loyce Gurley Heavener. She enjoyed spending time with family, going places, watching game shows and cooking show. She absolutely loved watching and listening to the Monkees. Funeral services will be Sunday, February 6, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home with Bro. Terry Ray Vuncannon and Bro. Jay Houston officiating. Visitation will be Saturday, February 5, 2022, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. Burial will be in Booneville Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. She is survived by her brother, Lindsey Heavener; a sister, Polly Duncan; aunts, Glenda Scott of Navarre, FL, Bobbie Kay Dickey and Bonnie Gurley of Ramer, TN, Barb Williams of Arnold, MO, Sue Thrasher of Moulton, AL, uncles, Billy Gurley of Ripley, MS, and Donald Gurley of Florida; nieces and nephews, Glynn Duncan (April) of Ripley, MS, and Amber Miller (John) of Blue Mountain, MS; and a numerous cousins and great nieces and great nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; nephew, Joey Duncan; maternal grandparents, James Clay Gurley and Artie Johnson Gurley; paternal grandparents, Lindsey Weaver Heavener and Josie Mauney Heavener; uncle and aunt, Bill and Bea Heavener, Leslie Gurley, and Bobbie Beasley. Pallbearers will be Glynn Duncan, Hunter Duncan, Lee Elliot, William Ahlum, Larry Dickey, Patrick Carroll. Honorary pallbearers will be Fagin Mauney, Benny Mauney, Kevin Burson, and Remington Cox. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
