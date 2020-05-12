Harold Gordon Henderson, Jr, 80, passed away on May 7, 2020 at the Tippah County Hospital. He was born to Harold G. Sr. and Fern Woodson Henderson in Magness, AR. Harold was retired from the Airline Industries after 40 years of service with Southern Airlines and Delta Airlines. He was a member of Nesbit Church of Christ. Harold is survived by two sons: Mike Rutherford (Sherry) of Nesbit, MS, Steven Rutherford (Kelly) of Falkner, MS; one sister-in-law: Linda Henderson of Nesbit, MS; four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and seven nieces and one nephew. A private family graveside service will be held in honor of his life on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Little Hope Cemetery with Bro. Will Livingston officiating. Honorary Pallbearers will be the Staff of Diversicare of Ripley and Magnolia Place of New Albany, MS. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife: Nancy Juanette Camburn Henderson; one sister and her husband: Cathy Edwards (Glen); one brother: Roy Henderson; one great-granddaughter: Stevie Klaire Moss. Memorial Donations may be sent to the Alzheimer Association. Expressions of sympathy, for the Henderson family, may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
