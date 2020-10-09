Mary Evelin Pace Hopkins, 76, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020, at her home in Ashland, MS. She was born on November 26, 1943, to Rufus Cion and Effie Ola Durham Pace in Middleton, TN. Mary was a Homemaker and of the Baptist Faith. She was a very talented painter of pictures, a musician, and seamstress. Mary is survived by one brother: Bobbie Pace of Walnut, MS; a sister-in-law: Carry Burns and a special friend, Daryl Butler of Middleton, TN; She also leaves nieces and nephews and a host of friends. A Celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband: Larry Nelson Hopkins; the father of her children: Marlon Daniel Graves ; one son: Douglas Edwards Graves ; one daughter: Cathy Jean Graves Sneed; two sisters: Murial Elizabeth Graves , Effie Lee Pace; two brothers: Dalton Cion Pace and Charles Earl Pace; her father- in-law and mother-in-law: Crip and Montie Mary Hopkins. Expressions of sympathy, for the Hopkins family, may be lef at www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
