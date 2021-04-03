Jean Marie Hopper Donaldson, 83, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 2, 2021 at Baptist-Collierville. She was born on October 2, 1937 to the late Jack and Bobbie Hopper in Tiplersville, MS. Jean Marie was a retired nurse after many years. She loved reading, crocheting, and working in her garden. Jean Marie had a way of making every person she talked to feel important. She also but God first and was a very loving person. Jean Marie was a dedicated member of Longview Heights Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, and will be missed dearly. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 47 years, James Melvin Donaldson, Sr.; a daughter, Denise Marie Donaldson; three siblings, Joan Hopper, Jackie Hopper, Martha Elaine Harrington, and a great granddaughter, Ashlynn Elizabeth McClure. Survivors include four children, Paul Thomas Donaldson (Keith Coffee), Jamie Marie McClure (Rusty), Rhonda Diana Cooper (David), James Melvin Donaldson, Jr. (Michael Gekiere), and a brother, Charles Hugh Hopper. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren, Russ, Amy, Brianna, Brandon, Tyler, Jana, Austin, Kady and twelve great grandchildren, McKynzie, Miya, Alexander, Kyleigh, Addy, Haddon, Reagan James, Dawson, Hudson, and three on the way. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 11:00 am with visitation beginning at 10:00 am at Brantley Funeral Home, 6875 Cockrum St. Olive Branch, MS 38654. A graveside service will be held at a later date at Tiplersville Cemetery.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.