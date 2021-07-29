James Edward Houston, 86, died July 27, 2021 at Baptist Desoto Hospital in Southaven. He was a retired machinist and a member of the Colonial Hill Baptist Church. Mr. Houston was born on August 31, 1934 in Benton County, MS to the late Joseph Thomas Houston and Effie Wilkerson Houston. He is survived by his wife, Leathie Houston of Hernando, MS; son, Jim Houston (Lisa), also of Hernando, MS; daughter, Teresa Ivy of Nixa, MO; and grandchildren, Brandon Ivy, Lindsey Lantz, Erin Myatt and Jamie Houston. Services will be held on Monday, August 2, 2021 at 10:00 am at the Bluff Springs Baptist Church in Ashland, MS with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. Burial will follow in Bluff Springs Cemetery.
