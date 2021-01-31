RIPLEY, MS - Jane McDowell Huddleston, 84, passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley, MS. She was born on March 27, 1936, to Alvie and Fannie Yates McDowell in Ripley, MS. Jane was a graduate of Falkner High School. She was a member of West Ripley Baptist Church. Jane through the years was employed by the Welfare Department, Managed the Falkner High School Cafeteria, cared for many people in their homes and prepared delicious meals for them. A graveside service will be at 3:00 PM, Saturday, January 30, 2021, at Tippah Memorial Gardens with Bro. Randy Latch and Bro. Steve Holliday officiating. Jane is survived by one son: Gary Huddleston (Teresa) of Ripley, MS. Six grandchildren; Heather Wickert (Jim) of New Albany, Glen Gildewell II of Springfield, MO, Josh Huddleston (Heather) of Ripley, Lee Huddleston of Ripley, Justin Gross of Ripley, Brittany LaMoore of Ripley: Jane is also survived by numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband:Leon Huddleston; one son: Jeff Huddleston; one daughter: Freda Huddleston; Seven siblings and their spouses; Hubert McDowell (Grace), Earnest McDowell (Dee),Alma McDowell Taylor (Wallace), Leroy McDowell (Doris), Ray McDowell, Hershel McDowell (Bobbie), Ruby McDowell Young (Ott); Expressions of sympathy family may be sent to www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
