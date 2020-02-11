Ora Sue Hollis Hudson, 89, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at her daughter's home in Belmont, Mississippi. She was born on November 29, 1930, to Diaz T. and Amy Jones Hollis in Chalybeate, MS. Ora Sue was a retired school teacher, teaching at the Walnut Elementary, Ripley Elementary, and Houston Elementary School Systems for 42 years. She was a member of the Kappa Kappa Iota and Chalybeate Women's Club. She was a long standing member of Chalybeate Baptist Church in Chalybeate, MS, and most recently a member of First Baptist Church in Belmont, MS. Services will be 11:00 AM, Friday, February 7, 2020, at Chalybeate Baptist Church with Bro. Ray Burks officiating. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, February 7, 2020, from 10:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM at the church. Ora Sue is survived by one daughter: Amy Burks (Ray) of Belmont, MS; two sisters: Pat Wiggs of Memphis, TN, Nancy Duncan of Chattanooga, TN, two grandchildren: Matt Burks (Alisha) of New Orleans, LA, Taylor Burks (Emily) of Omaha, Nebraska; two great-grandchildren: Judah Burks and Elizabeth Burks both of New Orleans, LA. She was preceded in death by her husband: Graham Hudson; her parents; and one sister: Mary Dean Hollis. Pallbearers will be Douglas Jackson, Jim Jackson, Jimmy Nowell, Butch Hudson, Hubert Bennett, Jerry Crawford, Troy Shaw, Terry Jones. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made to Chalybeate Baptist Church 2430 Hwy 354 Walnut, MS 38683; Union Cemetery Fund Highway 354 Walnut, MS 38683; First Baptist Church in Belmont, MS, P.O. Box 855 Belmont, MS 38827; Sanctuary Hospice House 5159 W. Main Street Tupelo, MS 38801 Expressions of sympathy, for the Hudson family, may be sent to: www.mcbridefurneralhome.com
