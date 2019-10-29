Niles Hugh Jones, 75, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019, at his home in Ripley, MS. He was born on November 15, 1943, to Christopher Hugh and Edna Pauline Childers Jones in Marshall County - Mississippi. Niles was Owner & Operator of Chevron Service Station in Ripley, MS and a Cattle Rancher. He was a member of Wesley Congregational Methodist Church. Services will be at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Wesley Congregational Methodist Church in Dumas, MS with Bro. Kenneth Harrison and Bro. Bo Rooker officiating. Burial will follow in Tippah Memorial Gardens in Ripley, MS Visitation will be Wednesday, October 23, 2019, from 11:00 AM until service time at 2:00 PM at the church. Niles is survived by his wife of 53 years: Sandra G. Jones of Ripley, MS; three daughters: Kimberly Russell (Bobby) of Ripley, MS, Kristy McBryde (Rodney) of Ripley, MS, Audra Dockendorf (Brandon) of San Jose, CA; four sisters: Ermie Jones (Bill of Ripley, MS, Nellie Jones of Ripley, MS, Barbara Williams of Germantown, TN, Debra Britt (Alan) of Ripley, MS; two brothers: Vernon "Bob" Jones (Joyce) of Ripley, MS and Jerry Jones (Peggy) of Ripley, MS; three grandchildren: Callie McBryde James (Dalton) of Ripley, MS, Claire McBryde of Ripley, MS, Cohen Dockendorf of San Josh, CA. He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother: Danny Jones. Pallbearers will be Kerry Cockrell, Randy Cockrell, Brian Jones, Kevin Jones, Mike Jones, Scott Jones. Honorary Pallbearers will be Bro. Henry Cooper, Dr. Charles Elliott, Eddie Hodges, Stanley Jones, Mike Landers, Lamon McClain, Glen Mauney, Guy Mauney, Chad Newby, Charles Wallace, Wade Wooley, Logan Yancey. Expressions of sympathy, for the Jones family, may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
