Glenda Lou Lacy, 71, of Hickory Flat, MS passed away peacefully on Friday, April 1st, 2022, after a long battle with lung cancer. Glenda was born on February 11,1951, in New Albany, MS. She was the daughter of late Wesley Marcus and Frankie Lorene Gadd. She was a member of Hickory Flat First Baptist Church. She served by working with the youth, Senior Citizens, and on various church committees through the years. She worked as an Assistant at Holly Springs High School. She worked at Merchants Truckline. She retired after 32 years from Wal-Mart, working as an invoice clerk. Upon her retirement, she cared for Roger for the last decade after he suffered a stroke. Glenda was a great basketball player even after high school. She was asked to play on the All-American Redheads Women's traveling Basketball team. She continued to play basketball competitively until she had her second child. She started a Bunco group with her friends that has lasted over 40 years. She loved to entertain friends and family. Glenda loved serving others. She always had a gift ready to deliver in time of need. She had dinner plates ready for the Senior Citizens in town every holiday for her girls to deliver. She was present at every event her girls participated in. She never missed a game or activity for her children or grandchildren. She loved and supported them all. She enjoyed having her family all together. Glenda was a religious woman. She loved and believed in the Lord. She enjoyed watching Bible stories and movies with Roger. She taught her girls to always turn to God in all aspects of life. She was heart-broken after Roger passed away. She missed her companion of 52 years. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her two daughters, Sylenda Janes (Whit) of Olive Branch, MS, and Danielle Stagg (David) of Van Alstyne, TX; five grandchildren, Wesley and Will Janes, and Madison, Ella, and Kaden Stagg; one brother, Tommy Gadd of New Albany, MS. She was proceeded in death by her father and mother, W.M. and Lorene Gadd; three brothers, Charles Gadd, Frank Gadd, and Walter Gadd. Visitation will be held at Hickory Flat First Baptist Church on Monday, April 4th, 5:00-8:00 pm, and Tuesday, April 5, at 1:00 pm. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 5, at 2:00 pm. Interment will be at McKay Cemetery in Hickory Flat, MS.
