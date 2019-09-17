Mrs. Patricia "Pat" Ann Latham Dawson, age 78, of Marion, AR, passed away Monday morning, September 16, 2019, at Three Rivers Healthcare in Marked Tree, AR, after a courageous fight against brain cancer. She was born April 29, 1941, in Marianna, AR, the sixth of twelve children of the late A.J. & Queenie Latham. She was preceded in death by her husband Jim Dawson; one son, David McCoy; five brothers, Richard Latham, Edward Latham, Murle Latham, Bobby Latham, and Paul Latham; and one sister, Frances Latham Beggs. She was a charter member of Colonial Baptist Church in Marion, AR, and a homemaker. She loved word search and jigsaw puzzles, shopping for bargains, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She especially loved her role as Grandma and Mamaw. She is survived by one son: Mike McCoy (Brandi) of Lake Jackson, TX; and two daughters: Sheila Lence (Ken) of Ripley, MS, and Jamie Boeckmann (Ryan) of Wynne, AR. She leaves to cherish her memory 8 grandchildren: Katie Lence May (Lance) of Mooreville, MS; Kevin Lence of Ripley, MS; Mathew McCoy (Kari), James McCoy (Zoe), Daniel McCoy, all of Lake Jackson, TX; Tatum Houston, Emma Balentine, Conner and Saylor Boeckmann, of Wynne, AR; two great-grandsons: Wyatt and Jurdan May of Mooreville, MS; three great- granddaughters: Sloan May of Mooreville, MS, Madison Franco and Ashlyn McCoy of Lake Jackson, TX. She also leaves four sisters: Shirley Luke (R.M.), Barbara Parker (Paul), Freda Beard (Jim), and Janice Taylor (Billy); and one brother: Larry Latham (Lynda), and her best friend, Linda Friend (John) of Marion, AR. Many other family members and friends will sadly miss her as well. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Colonial Baptist Church in Marion, AR, with Rev. Paul Winters officiating. Burial will follow in Crittenden Memorial Park in Marion. Memorials may be made to Colonial Baptist Church of Marion AR. Online condolences can be made at RollerFuneralHomes.com/WestMemphis.
