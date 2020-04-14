Cecil Lollar, 68, died Monday, April 6, 2020 at the North MS Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. He was a concrete dispatcher, a member of Flat Rock Baptist Church, and a US Army Veteran. He is survived by his wife, Diane Lollar of Hickory Flat, MS; sons, Stevie Lollar (Stephanie) of Henderson, TN and Chad Lollar (Pam) of Aberdeen, MS; daughter, Stephanie Allen (Shane) of Junction City, AR; 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Franklin Lollar and Mary Frances Goolsby Lollar; and grandson, Cody Lynn Lollar. A graveside service was held Wedndesday, April 8, 2020 at 11:00am in McKay Cemetery in Hickory Flat. Pallbearers were Payton Lollar, Dalton Lollar, Ryan Allen, Dustin Barber, Dylan Hager and Justin Howard. Honorary Pallbearer was Charlie Jones. The Holly Springs Funeral Home had charge of the arrangements.
