Bobbie Jean Mann Mathis

Bobbie Jean Mann Mathis born August 14, 1937, passed away surrounded by her family and friends July 3, 2019, at 3:23 pm in Weeki Wachee, Florida. She is survived by a brother, W.C. Mann, of Saltillo, MS; sister-in-law, Imogene Mathis and many other friends of Ripley, MS. Also son, Wesley Mathis; daughter-in-law, Pam Beech Mathis of Weeki Wachee, Florida; grandchildren, Brittany Mathis Haloua, Kymberly Mathis Vitto, and Shelby Mathis and great-grandchildren, Jenna Haloua, Layla Haloua, and Lena Haloua all of Weeki Wachee, Florida. Celebration of Life in Florida to be determined. To reach the family for more information as follows, 10098 NoddyTern Road, Weeki Wachee, FL 34613. For more information please visit Brewerfuneral.com

