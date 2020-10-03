Betty Lee May Maxcy

Betty Lee May Maxcy, 91, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Alliance HealthCare System in Holly Springs, MS. She was born on July 27, 1929, to Thomas Vander and Alice Simpson May in Benton County, MS. She was a homemaker and a member of Chewalla Primitive Baptist Church in Marshall County - Mississippi. Graveside service will be at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Chewalla Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Elder Jerry Wise officiating. Betty is survived by one sister: Bonnie May Flake of Collierville, TN; one sister-in-law: Frances J. May of Ashland, MS. She was preceded in death by her husband: A. G. Maxcy, Jr; her parents; two sisters: Ruby Dale May, Dulcina May; and three brothers: Gaberial "Red" May, Billy Simpson May, Bob (Jr) May Expressions of sympathy, for the Maxcy Family may be sent to: mcbridefuneralhome.com

