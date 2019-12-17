William Robert "Billy" McCall, Jr. passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. He was born on September 15, 1950, to Robert and Mauveline Grisham McCall in Prentiss County - Mississippi. Billy was a U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran and a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church. He was a retired truck driver and owner of McCall Trucking. He earlier worked as a Radio Disc Jockey for WCSA in Ripley, Mesker Steel in New Albany, and worked in the Heating and Air Conditioning Industry. Billy enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and playing music. Services will be at 2:00 PM, Friday, December 13, 2019, at McBride Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Chuck Hampton, Bro. Bill Baker, Bro. Bill Foley officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery with full military honors. Visitation will be Thursday, December 12, 2019, from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM and continue on Friday, December 13, 2019, at 7:00 AM until service time at McBride Funeral Home. Billy is survived by his wife: Debbie Robbins McCall of Dumas, MS; three children: Denise Wommack and husband, Leland, Bobby McCall and wife, Erica, Scott McCall and wife, Jenni all of Dumas, MS; four grandchildren: Kristen Wommack, Cody Wommack, Jake McCall, and Emma McCall. He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother: Larry McCall. Pallbearers will be Johnny Hopper, Randy Akins, Kyle Mauney, Arnold Witt, Ricky Massey, Wayne Lacy. Honorary Pallbearers will be B. R. Hopper, Dennis Grisham, Jared McCall, James Robbins, John Robbins, and his four grandchildren: Kristen Wommack, Cody Wommack, Jake McCall, and Emma McCall. Expressions of sympathy, for the McCall family, may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
