JoAnn Montgomery McCommon, 83, of Greenbrier, passed from this life on Monday October 19, 2020 at Morningside of Springfield. Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday October 21st at 2:00 p.m. in the Oakhurst Chapel of the Robertson County Funeral Home with Brother James Shoulders officiating. Entombment will follow in the Springfield Memorial Gardens Mausoleum with family and friends serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral Home. Mrs. McCommon was born October 23, 1936 in Chalybeate, MS to the late H.C. and Vera Lee Cooper Montgomery. She was a homemaker and a member of Greenfield Missionary Baptist Church. Mrs. McCommon loved reading, feeding her birds, dancing, going to the beach, and spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: James Douglas McCommon and by her daughter: Valarie McCommon Fisher. Mrs. McCommon is survived by her daughter and son-in-law: Shireen and Lanny Dean of Springfield, by her grandson: James Carl Fisher, and by her great granddaughter: Katelynn Fisher.
