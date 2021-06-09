Mary Alice McKee passed away at the age of 78 on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Diversicare in Ripley, MS. She was born December 23, 1942 to William McKee and Lillian Akins McKee in Benton County, Mississippi. She worked for EcoWater as a factory worker. She attended the Pentecostal Church in Blue Mountain, Mississippi. Mary is survived by two sisters: Emma Lou Ray, Ripley, MS, Annette Brotherton, Collierville, TN. She is preceded in death by her parents. Her service was Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Chewalla Primitive Baptist Cemetery in Potts Camp, MS. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc. ~ Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com

