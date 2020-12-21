Billie Jean Garner Mills (BeBe), 70, died Sunday, December 20, 2020 at her home in Potts Camp, MS. She was born Monday, December 11, 1950 to the late William Hall (Bill) Garner and Helen Ione Griffin Garner in Tippah County. She was married on June 15, 1979 to Danny Mills and was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a long-time member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church where she served as the Treasurer. She loved being an educator at Mary Reid School for 28.5 years and at the Institution of Community Service for 7 years where she influenced countless students who entered her classroom. She was the bookkeeper for the Potts Camp Cardinals basketball teams for 42 years. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren show cows and supported any other activities they were involved in. One of her favorite things to do was cheer on the Potts Camp Cardinal Sports teams because she was the school's biggest fan and supporter. She loved and served the Lord with all her heart. She is survived by her husband of 41 years; 2 daughters, Mendy Mills Clifton (Brad) and Amy Mills Clark (Billy) of Potts Camp, MS; 1 granddaughter: Zoe Clark and 4 grandsons, Myles Clifton, Brayden Clifton, Braxton Clifton, and Zane Clark of Potts Camp, MS; 1 brother, Jerry Garner (Donna) of Kossuth, MS and 2 sisters, Blanche Grisham (Bobby) and Betty Hill (Melvin) of Blue Mountain, MS; 2 sisters-in-law, Linda Yarbrough (Rodney) of Potts Camp, MS and Jane Johnson (Trent) of Como, MS; and 1 brother-in-law, Joe Mills (Kim) of Potts Camp, MS; and a host of nieces and nephews and many special friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Jimmy Hall Garner. A visitation will be held Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at the Holly Springs Funeral Home from 5-8 PM. Services will be held at the funeral home Wednesday, December 23, at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow in Bethlehem Methodist Cemetery. The family requests that memorials be directed to Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 86 Mills Road, Potts Camp, MS 38659.
