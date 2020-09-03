Funeral services for Haley Montgomery, 14, of Walnut are set for Friday, September 4, 2020 at 2:00 pm at New Covenant Christian Assembly Church in Falkner with interment to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 6:00 pm until service time on Friday at the church. Bro. Titus Mathis, Bro. Chad Bateman and Bro. Terry Vuncannon will officiate the service. Born February 2, 2006 in Corinth, MS. Haley passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020 at LeBonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis. Haley was a member of the 8th grade class at Chalybeate Elementary School. She loved trips to the Smoky Mountains, dirt track races and playing with her pet rabbit, Bronson. She was a member of New Covenant Christian Assembly Church. Haley loved going to school, where she never missed a day and enjoyed spending time with her friends. Those left to cherish Haley's memory are her parents, Timothy Edward and Brandy Nichole Robertson Montgomery of Walnut; her brother, Tyler Edward Montgomery of Walnut; maternal grandfather, Dale Robertson ( Keely) of Falkner; paternal grandmother, Frances Montgomery of Walnut; aunts and uncles, Wendy Bryant (Junior), Kirby Robertson, Johnny "Butch" Montgomery and L. H. "Buster" Montgomery (Judy), lifetime friend and cousin, Dawson Britt; other relatives and a host friends. She is preceded in death by her sister, Montana Robertson; maternal grandmother, Patricia Garrett Robertson and paternal grandfather, Thomas Edward Montgomery. Pallbearers will be the faculty of Chalybeate Elementary School.
