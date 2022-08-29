Alvie A. Morrison, 85, lifetime resident of Ripley, passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Diversicare Health and Rehabilitation Center, following an extended illness. Services honoring the life of Mr. Morrison will be announced at a later date. Mr. Morrison was born August 29, 1936, in Tippah County to the late Ira A. and Thelma Garland Morrison. He received his education in the Pine Grove public school system and was a valued employee of the Oil Dri Corporation until his retirement. A Christian, Mr. Morrison will be remembered by his family as a hard worker and provider. He enjoyed his horses, cherished his grandchildren, and could always be seen wearing his cowboy hat. Those left to cherish his memories include three daughters, Sharlene Cornelious (Ricky) of Walnut, Ann Mullins of Ripley and Nancy Nance of Pontotoc, one son, Roy Wayne Morrison, two sisters, Lennis Mullins, Ruby Schwarts, two brothers, Alvice Morrison and Wayne Morrison (Dianne), nine grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of fifty-five years, Lacy Doles Morrison, one son, Len Morrison, three sisters, Lillie Hargett, Ivy Cox, and Clara James, two brothers, Vertis Morrison and Roy Morrison. Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Morrison family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
