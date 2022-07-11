Mr. Mullins was born in Ripley, MS to the late Jay Z. Mullins and the former Ann Antwine, who survives. He grew up in Walnut and attended high school there. Working at Delta Faucet for over 20 years, he resided in Pinson, TN for the last 25. In his leisure time, he enjoyed hunting and was a talented taxidermist. He liked to collect guns and loved his pet dog, "Roam". Most of all, he deeply loved and cared for his children. He leaves his wife, Barbie Mullins of Pinson; two sons, Jay Thomas Mullins (Keisha) of Corinth, MS and Hudson Mullins of Pinson; his mother, Ann Spence of Crump, TN; two brothers, Robert Mullins of Walnut and Curtis Nelms, Jr. of Crump; a grandchild, McKenna Wadkins; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and in-laws. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Vera and Fred Hodum; and paternal grandparents, Charlie and Gladys Mullins. Memorials may be sent to the Rogers Springs Cemetery Fund, c/o Rogers Springs Church of Christ, PO Box 629, Middleton, TN 38052.
