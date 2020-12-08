Dennis Ray Mullins, 79, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020 at Cox Medical Center in Branson, MO. Memorial Services were held 1:00 pm, Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Essary Springs Baptist Church. Burial was in Essary Springs Cemetery. Mr. Mullins was born April 2, 1941 in Corinth, MS to the late Dennis F. and Blanche Margaret Hurst Mullins and spent his early life in Alcorn County. He attended Middleton (TN) High School until 10th grade and, upon moving to Memphis, graduated from Whitehaven High School in 1960. He married the former Judieth Gale Bennett on September 10, 1965. He worked 30 years for International Harvester/Navistar retiring in 1998. A member of the Essary Springs Baptist Church, he also was a Mason for over 50 years with joint membership in the Adams Lodge #264 in Middleton and the Jonesboro Lodge #250 in Walnut. Mr. Mullins is survived by his wife of 55 years, Judieth Gale Mullins; one daughter, Angelia (Keith) Huels of Branson, MO; two sons, Michael Ray (Angel) Mullins of Memphis and Kenneth Mark Mullins of Walnut; a sister, Margaret S. (Chip) Reese of Maryville, TN; one brother, Randall (Sharon) Mullins of Tacoma, WA; five grandchildren, Kayla (Ryan) Watkins, Hunter Huels, Christian, Willow and Julie Mullins; four great-grandchildren, Wyatt Whitaker, Colby, Austyn and Layne Watkins; a brother-in-law, James Clayton Bennett of Fisherville, TN; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. Mullins was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia L. Mullins; and a sister-in-law, Jan Bennett. Memorials may be sent to Samaritan's Purse or Gideons International.
