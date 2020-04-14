Ralph Boyd Null, 71, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, at Longwood Community Living Center in Booneville. He was born in Tippah County on April 16, 1948, to J.B. Null and Avis Mauldin Null. He was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church. A private family service will be Saturday, April 11, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Booneville Funeral Home. Bro. John Cagle will deliver the message and burial will follow at Little Hope Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Tippah County. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. He is survived by a daughter, Beth Gambill (Wesley) of Booneville; and a grandson, Kirkland Gambill. He is preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Frances Null; and his second wife, Linda Null. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.

