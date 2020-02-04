Dumas, Mississippi - Billy R. Otts, 84, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020, at his home in Dumas, MS. He was born on July 9, 1935, to Houston and Stella O'Mary Otts in Pontotoc County, Mississippi. Billy was a retired Truck Driver for Fryar Sawmill, after retirement he enjoyed mowing yards to keep busy. He was a member of New Life Pentecostal Church. Services will be at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at New Life Pentecostal Church in Ripley, MS with Bro. Bobby Goode, Bro. Bubba Hancock, and Bro. Keith Glisson officiating. Burial will follow in Tippah Memorial Gardens in Ripley, MS. Visitation will be Monday, January 20, 2020, from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM at New Life Pentecostal Church and continue Tuesday morning, January 21, 2020, at 8:00 AM until service time at 2:00 PM. Billy is survived by his wife, Ophelia Watson Otts of Dumas, MS, whom he married May 14, 1955; three daughters: Shirley Hancock (David) of Dumas, MS. Carol Newby (Wesley) of Southaven, MS, Patsy Glisson (Leon) of Dumas, MS; two sons: Bill Otts of Dumas, MS, Bobby Otts (Darlene) - Hickory Flat, MS; one sister: Emogene Otts of Pontotoc, MS; one brother: Junior Otts (Era) of Ecru, MS; fifteen grandchildren; twenty-three great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers: John Otts, Sheilds Otts, Rufus Gray; six half brothers and three half-sisters. Pallbearers will be his grandsons: Charlie Newby, Bryan Mathis, Matt Robinson, Logan Newby, Nolan Newby, Erik Glisson, Matthew Otts, Allen Carpenter. Honorary Pallbearers will be Ayden Robinson, Jayton Reno, Kristopher Carpenter, and New Life Pentecostal Church Members. Expressions of sympathy, for the Otts family, may be sent to www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
