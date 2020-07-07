Jerry Kenneth Ragan,66, lifelong resident of Walnut, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home Sunday, June 21, 2020 following an extended illness. Services honoring the life of Mr. Ragan will be at 3 PM Wednesday, June 24 at Campground Methodist Church with Bro. Kevin Lindley and Bro. Tim Wilbanks officiating. Burial will follow in Campgound Cemetery and arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mr. Ragan was born March 16, 1954 in Staten Island, NY, the son of the late Fred and Jeanette Maxwell Ragan Brint. He was a 1972 graduate of Walnut High School and was a well known self employed painter for 40 years before retiring. A faithful member of Campground Methodist Church, Mr. Ragan will be remembered for his generosity, his love of family who was the joy of his life and the love for his church. Hobbies included gardening, fishing, music and cooking. Mr. Ragan left an imprint of love on the hearts of his family and friends. He will be missed greatly yet his legacy will live on. Visitation will continue today from 12 noon to 3PM at Campground Methodist Church Memories will be shared by his wife of 16 years, Linda Bridges Ragan of Walnut, one son, Kenny Ragan (Nicole) of Middleton, TN, a sister, Deborah Mullins (Eddie), a brother, Ronald Ragan (Barbara), both of Walnut, his step-children Wesley Potts (Michelle) of Saltillo and Amanda Norton (Jr. ) of Middleton and five grandchildren, Josie and Kaci Ragan, Garrett Norton, Logan and Callie Potts. He was also preceded in death by his step-father, Clenneth Brint. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Ragan family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
