Bonnard "Bonnie" Ray Reaves age 81 of Northport, Alabama passed away on May 13, 2020. Services will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Magnolia Chapel North at 2:00 p.m. with visitation from 12:00p.m. to 2:00 p.m at the funeral home. He was preceded in death by his father, Alton Cleo Reaves; mother, Ruby Calvary Reaves; and infant brother, Alton Reaves. Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Marilyn Beiber Reaves;daughters, Rhonda Hollister(Michael) of Northport, Alabama and Amanda Redman(Ed) of Prattville, Alabama.; brother, Dale Reaves; grandchildren, Becca Clark White(Daniel), John Michael Clark, Landon Clark, Brandon Redman, Garrett Redman; great granddaughter, Ruby Claire White. He was a Volunteer Fireman in Ripley, Mississippi, served in the Army National Guard, was a Mississippi State football official and high school official. He was a Deacon at Columbus Church of Christ serving in Air Force family ministry, was an electrician at the Columbus Air Force Base. He loved to fish and spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren and his great granddaughter. Pallbearers will be Michael Hollister, John Michael Clark, Landon Clark, Ed Redman, Brandon Redman, Garrett Redman and Daniel White. Honorary pallbearers will be Dad's lunch crew, DCH/TSICU staff, Dr. Dubay, Dr. Crew and the staff of the Manderson Cancer Center.
