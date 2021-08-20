Linda Kay Richardson, 74, passed away on August 20, 2021 at the Tippah County Nursing Home. She was born November 25, 1946 to Herman Edward Wright and Billie Ruth Kelly Wright in Tippah County, MS. She was a Cosmetology Instructor for ICS-The Wright Beauty College and the President of the Cosmetology Association. She was married to Leroy Richardson and attended the Tiplersville Baptist Church. Visitation will be Monday, August 23, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at the Tiplersville Baptist Church. Services will be Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the Tiplersville Baptist Church. Officiating will be Bro. Will Livingston. Interment will be at Ebenezer United Methodist Church in Walnut, MS. Pallbearers will be: Johnathan Richardson, Will Wright, Caleb Kauffman, Nathan Kauffman, Justin Wheat, Brian Wright. Honorary pallbearers: Jake Rogers and Phillip Richardson. She is survived by one son: David Middleton (Pauline) of Middleton, TN; two daughters: Connie Orstrander (Robert) of Walnut, MS, Ruth Ann Wheat (Jeff) of Drummond, TN; eight grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband; her parents; two brothers: Danny Wright and Nat Wright; one sister: Judy Wright. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.