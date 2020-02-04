Floyd Roberson , Jr. 86, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020, at Ashland Health & Rehab. in Ashland, MS. He was born on September 26, 1933, to Floyd Sr. and Mary Bell Smith Roberson in Mississippi. He owned Roberson Roofing and was a member of Bluff Springs Baptist Church in Ashland, MS. Services will be at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at McBride Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Randy Hamilton officiating. Burial will follow in Ashland Church of Christ Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 29, 2020, from 11:00 AM until service time at 2:00 PM. Floyd is survived by his wife: Katy Byrd Roberson of Ashland, MS; two grandchildren: Brandy Griffin (John) of Falkner, MS, Mandy Owen (Michael) of Falkner, MS; three great-grandchildren: Madison Griffin, Hunter Griffin, Kason Owen all of Falkner, MS. He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter: Pam Campbell; one sister: Lavern Jones; one brother: Herman Roberson. Pallbearers will be John Griffin, Michael Owen, Norman Alberson, Eric Jeanes, Danny Jeanes, Don Jeanes, Mitch Carroll, Mark Shaw. Honorary Pallbearers will be Darrell Roberson, Hunter Griffin, Kason Owen. Expressions of sympathy, for the Roberson family, may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com

