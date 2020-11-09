Doris Flake Roberts passed Nov. 7 2020 in Ashland MS at the age of 96. She was the oldest child of Lacy and Gracie Dickerson Flake born Sept. 20 1924. She lived many years in Holly Springs and was the owner/operator of the Sears Store on the square. After the closing of the store she moved to Ashland. She was always a friendly and happy lady loving life and everyone she met. She was preceded in death by her parents two brother Pete and Kenneth Flake and a sister Shirley Flake Humphreys. She leaves behind two sisters Amy Flake Leggett of Memphis and Madaline Flake Cunningham of Ashland. One son Steve Roberts (Melanie) of Hickory Flat a grandson Lyle Roberts of Holly Springs and two granddaughters Madison and Gracleyn of Hickory Flat. Several nieces and nephews and many great and great-great nieces and nephews A private graveside service will be held for the family and she will be laid to rest at Pleasant Hill Baptist Cemetery in Ashland. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc. ~ Ripley, Mississippi www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
