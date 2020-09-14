Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford Mr. Danny Ferrell Rowe, 74, passed away at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, MS on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford is in charge of arrangements. Danny was born in Memphis, TN and lived his childhood years in that area. He was married for 20 years to Tommie Sexton Rowe. He was a master in the drywall industry and could literally do anything with his hands. Danny was an artist as well and was always drawing pictures as he sat and visited with anyone. Danny will be remembered for his incredible sense of humor and his fun loving personality. He was quite a jokester and was full of life. Danny would help anybody, and everyone who knew him loved him. He loved fishing and was a great cook who loved to eat. He enjoyed watching the Razorbacks and Nascar. Danny believed in ghosts and had a sincere appreciation for them. He was a big talker and had lots of stories to tell about his ghost experiences. Danny was especially thoughtful and loving when it came to Tommie. He bragged on her to others and always told her to get anything she wanted. If she didn't get it, he would get it for her. Danny is survived by his wife, Tommie; three daughters, Mary Watkins, Kathy Kidd, and Candy Rowe; four sons, Richard Russell, Michael Russell, Gary Rinehart, and Danny Paul Rowe; as well as seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Please leave online condolences on the Tribute Wall at www.coleanfuneralhome.com
