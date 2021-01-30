Anna Laura Davis Rutherford, 98, passed away Friday, January 29, 2021, at Tippah County Health & Rehab. She was born on May 12, 1922, to Albert Sidney Sr. and Nellie Frances Linville Davis in Tippah County - Mississippi. Anna Laura was a retired employee of Blue Bell after 25 years of service and then worked at the Ripley Public Library before her final retirement. She was a member of West Ripley Baptist Church for 50 years, where she taught Sunday School for 20 years. Anna Laura was an avid reader and a Atlanta Brave Baseball Fan. Services will be at 1:00 PM, Monday, February 1, 2021, at West Ripley Baptist Church with Bro. Bill Baker and Bro. Steve Holliday officiating. Burial will follow in Antioch Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, February 1, 2021, from 11:00 AM until service time 1:00 PM at the church. Anna Laura is survived by two daughters: Mary Lou Bryant (Joel) of Ripley, MS, Frances LaMontagne (Tom) of New Albany, MS; one brother: Albert Sidney Davis, Jr. (Olene) of Ripley, MS; five grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a special friend: Peyton Bridges. Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband: Claude William Rutherford, whom she was married for fifty years; one son: Terry Rutherford; five sisters: Marie Simpson, Virginia Wood, Willard Kent, Charlene Ford, Etoy Hobson; two brothers: Homer Davis, Roger Davis. Pallbearers will be Paul Rutherford, Don Heavener, Brian Manning, Josh Heavener, Anthony Byars, Benji Byars. Honorary Pallbearer is Cory Bryant. Memorials may be made to West Ripley Baptist Church. Expressions of sympathy, for the Rutherford Family, may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
