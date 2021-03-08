Orville Rutherford

HURON - Orville Wendell Rutherford, 85, of Huron, passed away February 20, 2021 in Winter Haven, FL. He was born March 29, 1935 in Falkner, MS, the son of Lucian Glee Rutherford and Margaret Bryant Rutherford. Orville grew up on a cotton farm in Mississippi with nine brothers and sisters; Glee (Thelma) Rutherford, Lee (Lois) Rutherford, Troy (Betty) Rutherford, Lucille (Frank) Moretta, Edna (James) Miller, Kay (Boyce) Shelton, Oleta (Joe) Butler, Frankie (Homer) Gillard, Don (Liz) Rutherford, and numerous nieces and nephews. Orville was married to Shirley Grace Spencer Rutherford for 61 years. They had three children, Scott (Stephanie) Rutherford, Randy Rutherford, and Hope Rutherford. He had three grandchildren, Aaron Rutherford, Bethany (Andrew) Compton, and Adam Rutherford. Orville served in the US Navy and then worked for the Ford Motor Company for 30 years. He was a member of Victory Baptist Church in Norwalk. Services and burial were held March 4th at the Victory Baptist Church, Norwalk, OH. Memorial contributions may be made to Victory Baptist Church, Norwalk, OH. Online condolences may be shared at www.fosterfh.com. Foster Funeral Home & Crematory, Huron, OH, is assisting the family.

