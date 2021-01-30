Cody Thomas Samples, 34, passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021, at his home in Ashland, MS. He was born on October 9, 1986, to Waymon Pete and Janet McDonald Samples in Ripley, MS. He was an employee of Ashley Furniture Inc and a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. Cody received his B A Degree at South Eastern LA University and after graduating , he was a graduate assistant football coach at the University. He loved football and fishing. Services will be at 11:00 AM, Monday, February 1, 2021, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Ashland, MS with Bro. Randy Hamilton officiating and remarks from a friend, Asheena Simmons. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, February 1, 2021, from 10:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Ashland, MS Cody is survived by his father: Waymon Pete Samples and his wife: Lea of Ashland, MS; his mother: Janet McDonald Samples of Ashland, MS; one sister: Caitlin Ranye Anne Samples of Ashland, MS; two step-brothers: Jake Hodum (Kecia) of Ashland, MS, Rece Wommack of Ashland, MS; one step-sister: C.J. Terry (Charles) of Falkner, MS; one niece: Bryleigh of Ashland, MS, who was the light of his life. Expressions of sympathy, for the Samples family, may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
