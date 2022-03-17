Amye Alyce Givens Scott, 78, of Eudora, died Monday, March 14, 2022. Amye was born on Sept 21, 1943, at Ripley, Mississippi, the first child of Charles Melvin and Eunice (Pannell) Givens. In 1960, she graduated from Centre High School, Ripley, Mississippi, and in 1963 graduated from Blue Mountain College in Mississippi. She taught school for a year before moving to Memphis, Tennessee in 1964. In Memphis, she met a Navy Sailor there named John Scott and they were married on February 21, 1965, at Ripley, Mississippi. She is survived by her husband, John; three children, Karen Lewis of Lawrence, Lee Scott, of Lawrence, and Mary Scott, of Eudora, two grandchildren, Kathy Barlow and Frederick Morbid; and her youngest sister, Muriel Givens, of Ripley, Mississippi, and her brother, Charles Melvin Givens, Jr. of Corinth, Mississippi; a daughter-in-law, Melanie Scott of Lawrence, some aunts and uncles, and many cousins, mostly in Mississippi and Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her younger sister, Mary Ann Givens, and her mother Eunice, and father Charles Melvin Givens, who lived in Ripley, Miss. After their marriage, the Scotts moved near to the Los Alamitos Naval Air Station in California, near Los Angeles, and their two older children, Karen, and Lee, were born while living in California. Her husband John got out of the Navy in June 1967 and continued working for the Navy in the same job, but as a civilian. In February 1970 John started working for the Federal Aviation Administration in Topeka, Kansas and they moved from California to Eudora, Kansas, John's hometown. Their younger daughter Mary was born while living in Eudora in 1971. In 1975, the FAA reassigned John to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and the family moved to Laurium, Michigan, where they lived for 9 years. The FAA then moved them to Des Moines, Iowa in 1984, and then back to Eastern Kansas in 1987, and at that time they were able to move back to Eudora, Kansas to live. Over her many years, Amye volunteered to help with Girl Scouts, Camp Fire Girls, and Boy Scouts, and she served as the Eudora Boy Scout Troop 64's Troop Committee Secretary/Treasurer for over 32 years beginning in 1987. She was also Unit Commissioner for Cub Scout Pack 3064 of Eudora for 5 years. She was a member of the Eudora United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women, and she served as the church's treasurer for 10 years. In Michigan, she worked as the Laurium Methodist Church's secretary for 5 years. She was also a member of the Minerva Rebekah Lodge #146 of Eudora. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Warren-McElwain Mortuary-Eudora Chapel in Eudora, Kansas. The family will greet friends at 9:00 a.m. one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, March 21, 2022, at Eudora City Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Amye's name to benefit local scouting activities and may be made out to Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th St. Lawrence, KS 66044. For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com.
