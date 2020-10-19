Funeral services for Brenda Jones Shea, 75 of Tiplersville are set for Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 11:00am at Magnolia Funeral Home - East Chapel. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 5:00pm-8:00pm at Magnolia Funeral Home - East Chapel. Born October 11, 1945 in Brownfield, MS., Brenda passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was a homemaker and the secretary for Tiplersville Development Association for 30+ years. Brenda was of the Baptist faith and a member of Providence Baptist Church in Tiplersville. She loved her family and friends and enjoyed spending time with them, especially her grandchildren, reading her bible, working in her flower garden and cooking. Brenda loved spending time outdoors and going for walks in the woods. She is survived by her sons, John William "Tinker" Shea, Jr. and wife Lisa, Timothy Karl Shea and wife Cara all of Tiplersville; daughter, Melinda "Mindy" Shea Quinn and husband David of Falkner; 9 grandchildren, Kristy Shea, Haylie Weatherly and husband Kyle, Colton Shea and wife Chelsea, Crystal Sudduth and husband James, Barbara Shea Taylor, Tim Shea, Jr. , Riley Shea Quinn, William Quinn and wife Briana and Randa Quinn; 17 great grandchildren; brothers, Terry Jones and wife Bonnie of Walnut, Bill Jones of Tiplersville; sister, Helen Luna of Walnut; brother-in-law, Dale Bailey of Oxford; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends. Brenda is preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, John William Shea; father, Albert Jones; mother, Louise Presley Jones; brothers, Albert Jones, Jr. and Jerry Jones and sister, Gloria Bailey. Bro. Caleb Davis will officiate the service. Honorary pallbearers will be Tim Shea, Jr., Colton Shea, William Quinn, Charlie Shea, Harley Sudduth, Barrett Sudduth, Nate Shea and Rivers Gutierrez. Magnolia Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Brenda Jones Shea.
