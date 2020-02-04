Barbara Ann Smith, 83 of Hot Springs Village went home to be with the Lord on February 2, 2020. She faced a long battle with multiple chronic illness with dignity and grace. Barbara was born on June 27, 1936 in Saint Louis, Missouri to Harold Lee Wright and Lillian Ruth (Jones) Wright. After a tragic accident that took her father's life, Barbara, her widowed mother and 6 siblings moved to her grandparent's farm in Walnut, Mississippi. During her childhood, she was a devoted sister helping to raise her younger brothers. In 1959 she married the love of her life, William Smith from Ripley, Mississippi. Barbara and Bill remained happily married for 59 years until her husband's death on June 6, 2018. Throughout Bill's career (with John Deere) and moves to 9 different cities, Barbara served as the family's foundation. Barbara was a loving wife and devoted mother to their three sons. After raising her children, Barbara embarked on a career in real estate with Mel Foster Company in Moline, Illinois. She was a very successful agent, quickly becoming a member of the Million Dollar Sales Club. After Barbara and Bill's retirements, they moved to Germantown, Tennessee. In 2001 they moved to Hot Springs Village to "live on the lake." Barbara loved the Lord and was a faithful member of Balboa Baptist Church. She remained active with her many friendships and loved to play bridge. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband William Smith, four brothers and one sister. Loving survivors include sons, Jeffrey Smith (Mary) of Dallas, TX, Jay Smith (Cheryl) of Johnston, IA and Dr. Jerry Smith (Ann) of Brookfield, WI; brother, Edward Wright (Joan) Texarkana, TX, Mimi's grandchildren, Drew, Amanda(Graham), Erin, Annie (Nick), Hannah, Emily, Clay; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family wishes to acknowledge Mount Carmel for their loving care of Bill and Barbara. Visitation will be Saturday, 10:00 a.m. at Balboa Baptist Church in Hot Springs Village with service immediately following at 11:00. Guests may register at www.caruth-hale.com
