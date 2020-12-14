Gene D. Spencer Sr. was born on November 16, 1933 to Wilburn Luther Spencer and Catherine Malone Spencer in Brownfield, Mississippi. He was married to Betty Richardson Spencer of Walnut, Mississippi. He worked with heavy equipment and was a farmer. He was a member of the Harmony Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife; one son: David Spencer (Kim) of Collierville, TN; two step daughters: Deborah Price (Gene) of Falkner, MS, Penne Richardson of Olive Branch, MS; three grandchildren: Dave Spencer (Hannah) of Cleveland, MS, Dan Spencer of Memphis, TN, Laura Grace Spencer of Memphis, TN; one great-grandson: George Spencer; three step grandchildren: Robyn McElwain (Todd) of Falkner, MS John Wilkerson (Laney) of Philadelphia, MS, Kristian York (Jason) Ventura, GA. Gene was preceded in death by his parents; one brother: B.G. Spencer; two sisters: Billie Ford and Geradine Ford; his first wife: Shirley Pulliam Spencer in 1977. Gene went home to be with the Lord at the age of 87 on Wednesday, December 11, 2020 at the Tippah County Hospital in Ripley, MS. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. The family has chosen to have a private family graveside service due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, Mississippi www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
