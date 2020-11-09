Angela Michelle Spight, 53, resident of Tiplersville, MS passed away on October 30, 2020 as a result of an automobile accident. Angela was born February 18,1967 in St. Louis, MO to the late Q.T Spight and Essie (Sal) Hines Spight. Angela was a 1985 graduate of Walnut High School. She was a member of Ball Hill M.B. Church in Tiplersville, MS. Angela was known to many people as (Puddin). She lived life everyday to the fullest. She enjoyed traveling, cooking, and spending quality time with her family and friends. She was a loving Nana to her grandchildren who loved and adored her. She leaves to cherish her memories: one son, Adrian (Dee Dee) Spight and one daughter: Ariana Spight all of Walnut, MS. Six grandchildren: Reighan, McKenize, Avery and Ava Spight all of Walnut, MS and Marcellus and Maro Irving Jr of Walnut, MS. Three brothers: Quincy and Trent Spight both of Tiplersville, MS and Tyrone Spight of Ripley,MS. A balloon release service honoring her life was held on Saturday, November 7th, 2020 at Ball Hill M.B. Church in Tiplersville, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit fosterandsonfuneralhome.com
