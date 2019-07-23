Vernon Wade Stroupe, 85, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, at his home in Ashland, MS. He was born on December 16, 1933, to Ellis Wade and Dora Virginia Shelton Stroupe in Benton County, Mississippi. Before his retirement he had worked for Swords Farm for 33 years, in construction for 15 years and Hobson Lumber Company for 15 years. He was a member of Ashland Church of Christ, he served as President of the Board of Gray Academy High School in Ashland, MS; and was a Veteran of the United States Navy. Services will be at 2:00 PM Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Ashland Church Of Christ in Ashland, MS, with Min. Donald Roberson officiating. Burial will follow in Ashland Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 17, 2019, from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM and continue Thursday morning at 7:00 AM until service time at 2:00 PM at Ashland Church of Christ Cemetery. Vernon is survived by his son: Rodney Vernon Stroupe (Jolene) of Ashland, MS; one sister: Bonnie Jordan of Fort Cobb, OK; and two brothers: Billy Stroupe (Bonnie) of Jonesboro, AR, Glen Stroupe of Southaven, MS; his caregiver: Jolene Gammons of Ashland, MS. He was preceded in death by his wife: Helen Rose Akins Stroupe; and one son: Micheal Steven Stroupe. Pallbearers will be Jairus Stroupe, Joseph Stroupe, Kenny Jordan, Mitchell Jordan, Nick Akin, Scott Walker. Expression's of sympathy, for the Stroupe family, may be sent to : www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
