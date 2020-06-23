James Robert Thomas "Robert or Limbo" 80. Former Resident of Blue Mountain, MS. passed away June 17th, 2020. At his request no services will be held. James was born March 30th, 1940 in Tippah County, MS. He worked as a construction worker in Ecru, MS and Aurora, IL from 1975-1995. He earned the nickname "Limbo" from shooting billiards so well in his early years. He then retired with his closest friend, Rhonda Kennedy to Blue Mountain, MS. There he enjoyed shooting pool with his brother LeeEarl, playing with his dog Baby, and watching his garden grow. James is survived by his former wife Judie Booth, and loving friend Rhonda. His three children; Tina "Kino" Wooten and her husband Sammy of Birimingham AL, Lana Barncord and her husband Leroy of Aurora IL, his son James Robert Thomas Jr. of Ripley MS. Three grandchildren; Gabrielle, Andrew, and Anthony. James was predeceased by his parents Willie and Carlonia Thomas, siblings; James Arthur Thomas, Leatha Padgett, Patsy Gibson, LeeEarl Thomas, Nelly Marie Thomas, and granddaughter Vallen Todd. James was very loved and will be missed so much.
