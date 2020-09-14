Eula Mae Tigner, 92, of Rolling Fork, MS, passed away on September 9. 2020, under the attentive care of Sharkey Issaquena Community Hospital and Hospice. She was born on June 15, 1928 to Sallie (Barber) and Monroe Street at their home in Ripley, MS. Her family will observe a memorial service on Monday, September 21, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Rolling Fork with Rev. Britt Williamson, officiating. Interment will be at a later date in Ripley at Tippah County Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Tigner made her home in Ripley surrounded by her parents, sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews in a close-knit family community. Her own children also enjoyed their childhood there with the love and enjoyment of family ties being the focus. She is a graduate of Ripley High School. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Ripley and later Springdale Baptist and West Ripley Baptist. She served for many years as the Superintendent of the Young Children's Department at First Baptist. She worked in the office at Ripley High School before beginning 20+ years with the Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service (ASCS). In 2013, she moved to Rolling Fork, MS to make her home near her daughter. Although choosing to relocate at an advanced age, she immediately became immersed in the community. She lived a full and independent life enjoying getting to know the people of her new hometown. From her first Sunday in Rolling Fork when she became a member of First Baptist Church of Rolling Fork, she became active and began to spread her witness. She enjoyed teaching Sunday School and loved every opportunity for Bible Study especially Tuesday Morning Bible Study with her beloved Bro. Britt. She greeted people of all ages with a kiss on the cheek and "I love you," making each person feel very special. She was focused on helping others and living a witness for her Savior to the best of her ability. Even during her last days in the hospital, she touched her caregivers with her concern. Everyone in her path knew her love for them. Those who knew her best would add that her personality was filled with a spark of spunk and sassiness. Her grandchildren and children were frequently entertained by the advice and wisdom she offered them. Her influence was multi-generational and far-reaching. Mrs. Tigner is survived by her daughter, Marsha Hobson McAfee of Rolling Fork; sister Pattie Sue Shelton of Blue Springs, MS; grandchildren Angie Campbell (husband Bo and sons Zach and Caleb) of Memphis, TN; Matthew McAfee (wife Brittney and daughters Reese and Sally) of Starkville, MS; Kathryn Cox (husband Scott and children Hobson and Lynley) of Leland, MS; and Samantha Boyd of Atlanta, GA. She is preceded in death by her parents; daughter Kay Boyd; husband Roy Wayne Tigner; brothers Troil, John Daniel and her twin, Walter Ray; sister Norvis Imogene; son-in-law Robert McAfee; and grandson Hobson McAfee. Memorials may be given to First Baptist Church of Rolling Fork, 75 North Second St., Rolling Fork, MS 39159 or designee of donor's choice.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.