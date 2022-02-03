Ada Maxine Tomlinson, 93, passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at Methodist Hospital - North, in Memphis, TN. She was born in Ripley, MS, on March 25, 1928, to Ada Lindsey Huddleston and Daniel N. Huddleston. Mrs. Tomlinson was a member of Harmontown Baptist Church. She was an avid gardener and a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Left to cherish her memory is her loving family, which includes one son, Randy Tomlinson and his wife, Sandra, of Millington, TN; one daughter, Paula Larrain Greenwood of Atlanta, GA; four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Roy Mercer Tomlinson; two brothers, J.W. Huddleston (Elizabeth) and Vance Huddleston (Natalie); three sisters, Gladys Wilbanks (Elton), Grace Wilbanks (Milton), and Christine Martin (Bill), and her parents. Visitation was from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at Ray-Nowell Funeral Home in Senatobia, MS. The funeral service was held at 1:30 p.m., on Sunday, January 30, 2022, in the chapel of Ray-Nowell Funeral Home, officiated by Dr. Reverend Jody Hill. Interment followed at Harmontown Baptist Church Cemetery, in Lafayette County. Pallbearers included Gerald Hill, Thomas Greenwood, Jason Greenwood, Chris Greenwood, Kaden Greenwood, and Kevin Wilbanks. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105. Ray-Nowell Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements for Mrs. Tomlinson.
