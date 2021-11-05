Mr. William (Tommy) LeRoy Tomlinson, Jr., 84, of Fernvale, Tennessee, passed away Sunday, October 24th, 2021. He was born on 19 August 1937 and is the son of the late Mr. William LeRoy Tomlinson, Sr. and Mrs. Johnny Luna Tomlinson. Tommy was born and raised in Walnut, Mississippi, and graduated from the prestigious Castle Heights Military Academy in Lebanon, Tennessee. He continued his education at The University of Mississippi and was heavily involved with the University's band. It is of note that this band represented our nation's style of "Marching Band" throughout Germany during his tenure. Tommy was the second of three children and was preceded in death by his sister Anna Sue McGrew and brother Wallace Tomlinson. Upon graduation, Tommy began a decade's long career with USF & G Insurance Company. It was during his first posting in Nashville that he met his beloved wife of 60 years, Elizabeth (Ibby) Rye. Tommy is survived by his bride, Ibby and son William LeRoy Tomlinson, III, both of Nashville, TN, daughters Susan Dale Senna, San Antonio, TX, Carroll Allyn Ames, Chattanooga, TN, and their families. His dearly loved grandchildren include Stephanie Reese Senna and Brooke Elizabeth McCastle, both of San Antonio, TX, Kathryn Shaye Barham of Clifton Park, NY, and Margaret Clare Ames of Chattanooga, TN. His cherished greatgrandchildren include Annabelle Rose Stocks and Oliver William Barham. Final Honors and Services are limited to immediate family. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to the Alzheimer's Association of Tennessee: https://www.alz.org/tn.
